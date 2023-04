New Suit

Reed Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court against Penn-Star Insurance. The suit was brought by foster home operator Rescues Rock and other plaintiffs in connection with underlying litigation accusing them of trespass and causing a public nuisance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02827, Stavola et al v. Penn-Star Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Gardiner

Kristen Stavola

Rescues Rock Inc

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Penn-Star Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute