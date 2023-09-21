Statute of Limitation Guidelines Set for State Claims Transf...

News From Law.com

In an opinion published Monday, a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sought to establish clearer guidelines on statutes of limitations for claims that are transferred to state court after being dismissed from federal court. The precedential ruling, authored by Senior Judge Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter, determined that "if a transfer is properly and promptly effected, the statute of limitations will run out after the federal dismissal, plus whatever time was remaining when the federal claim was filed, plus 30 days."

September 21, 2023, 11:53 AM

