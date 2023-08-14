Who Got The Work

Partners David J. Butler of Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Thomas G. Pasternak of Akerman have entered appearances for 4Front Technologies Ltd. and Shawn Tofte in a pending lawsuit over the alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. The action was filed June 23 in Ohio Southern District Court by Ice Miller on behalf of Status Solutions LLC, a software company serving the health care, government, hospitality and senior living markets. The suit accuses the defendants of continuing to access Status Solutions’ software and intellectual property without authorization following the termination of a reseller agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, is 2:23-cv-02047, Status Solutions, LLC v. 4Front Technologies, Ltd. et al.

Technology

August 14, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Status Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ice Miller

defendants

4Front Technologies, Ltd.

Shawn Tofte

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Ackerman LLP

