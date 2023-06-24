New Suit - Trade Secrets

Status Solutions LLC, a software company serving the health care, government, hospitality and senior living markets, sued reseller 4Front Technologies and owner Shawn Tofte on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. The suit, filed by Ice Miller, accuses the defendants of continuing to access Status Solutions’ software and intellectual property without authorization following the termination of a reseller agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02047, Status Solutions, LLC v. 4Front Technologies, Ltd. et al.

Technology

June 24, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Status Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ice Miller

defendants

4Front Technologies, Ltd.

Shawn Tofte

nature of claim: 880/