Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against O'Reilly Automotive and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Hawkins & Jedziniak on behalf of a former employee of 16 years who alleges that she was sexually harassed by a manager. The case is 6:23-cv-02104, Staton v. O'Reilly Auto Parts et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Staton

Plaintiffs

Hawkins And Jedziniak

defendants

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Ben Sambrano

Paul Weathers

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination