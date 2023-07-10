New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court in connection with the company's sale of certain Galaxy smartphones, tablets and earphones, as well as Family Hub-brand appliances. The suit, which asserts four patents, was filed by King & Spalding on behalf of Staton Techiya LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00319, Staton Techiya, LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

July 10, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Staton Techiya, LLC

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims