The Sierra Club and other plaintiffs filed an environmental lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed by Earthjustice, contends that the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to revise its inaccurate methods of estimating coal combustion residuals. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02562, Statewide Organizing For Community Empowerment et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al.

August 25, 2022, 12:03 PM