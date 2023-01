News From Law.com

A case pending in federal court in Kentucky has implications for Republican attorneys general across the country who are pushing back against ESG metrics used by banks and investment firms doing business in their states. At issue in Kentucky is Attorney General Daniel Cameron's accusation that a dozen financial companies are engaging in energy company "boycotts" that could harm oil, gas and coal companies in the state.

Energy

January 23, 2023, 5:20 AM