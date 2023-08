News From Law.com

A three-judge panel said it won't stop Tennessee officials from taking over Nashville's airport operations while a lawsuit challenging the recently enacted statute allowing the change moves forward. In a decision handed down Monday by the Chancery Court for the State of Tennessee's Twentieth Judicial District, the judges criticized Nashville city leaders for "inexplicably" waiting weeks before they asked the court to block the law from taking effect.

Tennessee

August 01, 2023, 3:01 PM

nature of claim: /