Delaware can move forward with part of its case challenging Monsanto's role in contaminating the state's land and waters with forever chemicals, the Supreme Court ruled. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said the manufacturer cannot escape potential liability because PCB contamination manifested after the "forever chemicals" were sold.

June 23, 2023, 2:53 PM

