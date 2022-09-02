State Settles Wage-Gap Data Complaints Against JPMorgan Chas...

News From Law.com

California's Civil Rights Department announced Friday that it has reached settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Michaels Stores over the companies' alleged failures to submit mandated reports on the demographics and pay of their employees. Both companies have now filed their required reports for 2020 and 2021, the department said in a press release. As part of stipulated judgments with the state, Michaels has agreed to pay $6,850 in fees and costs, and JPMorgan Chase will pay $16,698, according to the department.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 6:09 PM