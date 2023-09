News From Law.com

An Atlanta plaintiff attorney has helped a West Georgia high school student win her appeal after being expelled earlier this year for throwing her cellphone at a fellow student and accidentally hitting a teacher with it. In an Aug. 24 order, the State Board of Education reversed the Troup County Board of Education's decision to expel the student, who was a freshman at Callaway High School in February at the time of the incident.

Education

September 05, 2023, 8:00 AM

