New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

Liberty Oilfield Services, Western Energy Alliance and 25 states, including Florida and Texas, sued the U.S. Department of Labor and Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over a new rule that addresses Environmental Social Governance (ESG) investing. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the defendants from implementing a new Dept. of Labor rule which would allegedly affect the retirement accounts of two-thirds of the U.S. population. The plaintiffs argue that the rule contradicts the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) by allowing investment managers to direct clients' money to ESG investments. According to the complaint, the rule is arbitrary and capricious and oversteps the Department's statutory authority under ERISA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00016, State of Utah et al v. Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor et al.

Government

January 26, 2023, 6:11 PM