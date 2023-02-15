New Suit

The State of Texas filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court seeking a declaration that the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which apportions $1.7 trillion in discretionary resources, has not been enacted into law. The suit, which targets various branches of the U.S. federal government, asserts that only 201 members of the House of Representatives were present on Dec. 23 of last year, meaning that a quorum was not present and the House was constitutionally unauthorized to accept the Senate's amendments. The case is 5:23-cv-00034, State of Texas v. Department of Justice et al.

Government

February 15, 2023, 7:09 PM