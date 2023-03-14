New Suit - Environmental

The State of Ohio sued Norfolk Southern Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court in relation to the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit contends that Norfolk was negligent in its operation of its railway freight train 32N that caused over 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride to ignite, exposing nearby residents to harmful toxins. The court action seeks a declaratory judgment and reimbursement of Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's response costs incurred from the environmental cleanup. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00517, State of Ohio ex rel. Dave Yost Ohio Attorney General v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 14, 2023, 3:48 PM