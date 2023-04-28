Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Rule Garza Howley on Thursday removed an antitrust lawsuit against Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company, Humana and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the State of Ohio, contends that Express Scripts fraudulently markets its services to Ohio health insurers and employers contending that it can extract lower drug prices from drug manufacturers. According to the suit, Express Scripts forces brand-name drug manufacturers to set higher list prices, which it recoups in the form of 'rebates,' and discretionally passes a set portion to health insurers and employers, retaining a substantial portion for itself. The defendants are also backed by Dorsey & Whitney; Crowell & Moring; Bricker Graydon LLP and Flannery Georgalis LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-01450, State of Ohio, ex rel. Dave Yost Attorney General of Ohio v. Ascent Health Services LLC et al.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

State of Ohio, ex rel. Dave Yost Attorney General of Ohio

defendants

Express Scripts, Inc.

Humana Inc.

Ascent Health Services LLC

Cigna Group

Evernorth Health, Inc.

Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Inc.

Prime Therapeutics LLC

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Jeanne Marie Cors

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations