New Suit - Mineral Leasing Act

The State of North Dakota sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday in North Dakota District Court over the Biden administration's cancellation of seven quarterly federal oil and gas lease sales during 2021 and 2022. The suit, which is backed by Greenberg Traurig, claims that the suspension of regular lease sales violates the Mineral Leasing Act and has impaired North Dakota's ability to develop state and private mineral interests that are co-located and jointly operated with federal interests. The case is 1:23-cv-00004, State of North Dakota v. United States Department of Interior, The et al.

Energy

January 05, 2023, 7:59 PM