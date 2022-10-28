Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton on Thursday removed a lawsuit against investment advisory firm Paradigm Capital Management Inc., C.L. King & Associates and its top executives, Candace King Weir, Amelia Farley Weir and Robert A. Benton, to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of evading over $11 million in New York State tax liabilities, was filed by Labaton Sucharow LLP and Getnick & Getnick on behalf of relator West Midway and the State of New York. The case is 1:22-cv-09243, State of New York, ex rel. West Midway, LLC v. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. et al.

Government

October 28, 2022, 9:08 AM