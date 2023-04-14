Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an ex relator lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Silver Golub & Teitell and Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe on behalf of Ken Elder, accuses the bank of failing to deliver tens of millions of dollars in abandoned cashier's checks to the State of New York. The case is 1:23-cv-03130, State of New York ex rel. Ken Elder v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

State of New York ex rel. Ken Elder

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A

defendant counsels

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

nature of claim: 890/