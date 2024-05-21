Who Got The Work

A.O. Smith has retained attorneys Amy K. Kendall and Alan Knauf of Knauf Shaw LLP as defense counsel in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, filed May 13 in New York Western District Court by the State of New York under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, pursues claims against the defendant for the release of hazardous substances at a former Air Force plant site in Monroe Country. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:24-cv-06298, State of New York et al v. A.O. Smith Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 21, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Sean Mahar

State of New York

Plaintiffs

New York State Department Of Law

defendants

A.O. Smith Corporation

defendant counsels

Knauf Shaw LLP

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws