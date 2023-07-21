The State of New Jersey sued the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Friday in New Jersey District Court challenging the agency’s environmental impact analysis for New York's proposed congestion pricing scheme. According to the complaint, filed by King & Spalding, DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider how the congestion pricing plan would affect traffic and air pollution in New Jersey. The complaint also claims that the pricing program will place an unfair financial burden on New Jersey residents. The program is set to begin in the spring of 2024. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03885, State Of New Jersey v. United States Department Of Transportation et al.
Government
July 21, 2023, 9:34 AM