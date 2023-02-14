New Suit - Constitutional Challenge

The State of Montana, the Western Energy Alliance and other plaintiffs sued the City of Portland on Tuesday in Oregon District Court over zoning codes that block the construction of oil and gas export infrastructure. The suit, filed by Miller Nash, contends that the regulations violate the Dormant Commerce Clause, Foreign Commerce Clause and Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution. According to the plaintiffs, the zoning codes protect existing fossil fuel terminals that serve Portland and the regional market but prohibit the development of new export facilities to support the international and interstate transportation of fuel. The case is 3:23-cv-00219, State of Montana et al v. City of Portland.

Energy

February 14, 2023, 10:28 PM