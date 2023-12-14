Attorneys from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Cozen O'Connor have entered appearances for Evan Azure and Geno LeValdo, directors of Island Mountain Development Group, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 30 in Minnesota District Court by the State of Minnesota, accuses the defendants of enforcing exorbitantly high interest rates on installment loans that are sold online to consumers in violation of the state's usuary laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-03321, State of Minnesota v. Azure et al.
Government
December 14, 2023, 8:16 AM