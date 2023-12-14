Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Cozen O'Connor have entered appearances for Evan Azure and Geno LeValdo, directors of Island Mountain Development Group, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 30 in Minnesota District Court by the State of Minnesota, accuses the defendants of enforcing exorbitantly high interest rates on installment loans that are sold online to consumers in violation of the state's usuary laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-03321, State of Minnesota v. Azure et al.

December 14, 2023, 8:16 AM

State of Minnesota

State of Minnesota by its Attorney General, Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General'S Office

Minnesota Attorney General

Evan Azure

Geno LeValdo

Cozen O'Connor

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims