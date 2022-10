Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm Group to Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by the State of Minnesota, accuses Fleet of exacerbating gun trafficking and violence by allowing straw purchasers to purchase guns for others who cannot legally procure them. The case is 0:22-cv-02694, State of Minnesota by its Attorney General, Keith Ellison v. Fleet Farm LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 7:21 PM