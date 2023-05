Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Susman Godfrey, Dentons and Baker Botts on Tuesday removed a commodities fraud lawsuit against natural gas distributor Macquarie Energy to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by the State of Kansas, accuses the defendant of paying an irrationally high price for natural gas in Feb. 2021 in order to inflate prices during Winter Storm Uri. The case is 5:23-cv-04035, State of Kansas v. Macquarie Energy LLC.

Energy

May 02, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

State of Kansas, ex rel., Kris W. Kobach, Attorney General

defendants

Macquarie Energy LLC

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws