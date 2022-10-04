State of California Sued Over UC Hastings Name Change by Des...

News From Law.com

Descendants of California's first chief justice and a coalition of UC Hastings College of the Law alumni are suing the state and university leadership after the passage of legislation to rename the school and cut symbolic ties with its founder. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, alumni and six relatives of California's first Chief Justice Serranus Clinton Hastings claim the state breached an agreement enshrined in state law to forever designate the school as the Hastings College of the Law.

California

October 04, 2022, 6:32 PM