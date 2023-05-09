Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Covington & Burling and Wright Lindsey Jennings on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against TikTok and parent company ByteDance to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Rainwater Holt & Sexton and Cooper & Kirk on behalf of the State of Arkansas, accuses the Chinese Communist Party of collecting and exploiting TikTok users' private data and seeks a court order compelling TikTok to 'remove and destroy all data and content collected from Arkansas consumers.' The case is 1:23-cv-01038, State of Arkansas v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

May 09, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

State of Arkansas

Plaintiffs

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, P.A.

Arkansas Attorney General

Attorney At Law

defendants

ByteDance Inc.

TikTok Inc.

ByteDance Ltd.

TikTok Pte. Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wright Lindsey Jennings

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct