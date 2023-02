New Suit - Environmental

The State of Alaska and Fennemore Craig sued the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Wednesday in Alaska District Court for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act. The suit seeks to vacate and set aside the NMFS designated critical habitat area for ringed and bearded seals, as it amounts to over 320,00 square miles, which the State deems to be 'an enormous area.' The case is 3:23-cv-00032, State of Alaska v. National Marine Fisheries Service.

Government

February 16, 2023, 6:16 AM