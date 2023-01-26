New Suit

State National Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Badelle Group, Brett Badelle and Mahmoud Berte on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that State National has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a shooting at the Gallery Art Bar in Oakland, California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00387, State National Insurance Co. Inc. v. Badelle Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 4:56 PM