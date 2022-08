New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of State National Insurance. The suit names Beach City Capital Management and other claimants in connection with underlying fair housing litigation. The case is 2:22-cv-06180, State National Insurance Company, Inc. v. Mar Vista Fund, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company et al.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 8:29 PM