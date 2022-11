New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of State National Insurance Co. The suit names R&E Management Group and a slew of other claimants in connection with underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 2:22-cv-08675, State National Insurance Co., Inc. v. R&E Management Group, Inc et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 1:25 PM