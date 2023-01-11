Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Drummond Woodsum on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the City of South Portland and the Town of Scarborough to Maine District Court. The suit was filed by Beagle, Thomas & Ridge; Norman Hanson DeTroy; and the Law Office of David Lourie on behalf of State Manufactured Homes Inc. The complaint sees a permanent injunction against the defendants requiring them to accept sewerage from up to 200 homes without a sewerage connection fee. The case is 2:23-cv-00019, State Manufactured Homes Inc. v. City of South Portland et al.

Government

January 11, 2023, 3:44 PM