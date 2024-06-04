Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Watkins, Pawlick, Calati & Prifti have stepped in to defend American Line Builders Chapter NECA and Local Union No. 17 IBEW in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The action was filed April 19 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Marine Adams Law and Schenk & Bruetsch on behalf of State Line Construction and Maintenance, a minority-owned business, and Ernest Coger. The suit accuses the defendants of unlawfully suspending State Line from their apprentice training program due to racial discrimination, forcing State Line to cease all operations and lay off all union employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:24-cv-11047, State Line Construction and Maintenance, LLC et al v. American Line Builders Chapter NECA et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 04, 2024, 3:48 PM

Ernest Coger

State Line Construction and Maintenance, LLC

Marine Adams Law PC

Schenk & Bruetsch, PLC

American Line Builders Chapter NECA

American Line Builders Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee

Ben Hobbs

Danny Doss

Don Bourdeau

Drew Wheatlake

Ike Poe

James M Horton

Jamie Shaw

Kevin Moran

Local Union No. 17 IBEW

Paul Randby

Steve Hughart

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Ledbetter Partners LLC

Watkins, Pawlick, Calati, And Prifti, PC

