News From Law.com

The authors of two competing bills that would extend the use of remote technology in criminal matters have pulled their legislation in hopes of reaching a compromise before the Legislature recesses this fall. Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, and Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, will work with representatives of court workers, the judiciary and lawyers on revised language during the legislative summer break that starts next week.

California

July 11, 2023, 9:33 PM

nature of claim: /