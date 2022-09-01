State Lawmakers Reject Bill Limiting Secrecy in Defective Pr...

News From Law.com

Legislation to restrict companies' ability to conceal details about defective products in protective orders and settlement agreements died in the final hours of California's legislative session Wednesday. The Assembly rejected Senate Bill 1149 in an initial vote Monday. The bill's author, Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, signaled that she would try to bring the legislation up for another vote before Wednesday's midnight deadline, but she could not muster the additional votes needed for passage.

California

September 01, 2022, 8:10 AM