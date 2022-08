News From Law.com

A bill that would have required California trial courts that offer online civil-case records to provide free access to the general public died quietly in a legislative fiscal committee Thursday. AB 2962 was held without explanation in the Senate Appropriations Committee as part of a twice-yearly culling of spending bills by the Legislature. It may be reintroduced when the new legislative session begins in January.

California

August 11, 2022, 7:10 PM