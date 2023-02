News From Law.com

Three years after his previous legislative attempt fizzled, state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, will try once more to pass a package of reforms aimed at improving the discovery process. The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee has introduced SB 235, which would boost from $250 to $1,000 mandatory sanctions on lawyers who stall production of documents or fail to confer with the opposing party about the requested records.

California

February 06, 2023, 6:31 PM