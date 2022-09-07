State Judges Urge SCOTUS Not to Strip Them of Oversight in E...

News From Law.com

A group representing state Supreme Court chief justices across the country urged the nation's highest court on Tuesday not to strip them of power to review electoral maps designed by politicians. The Conference of Chief Justices filed an amicus brief in a case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in the fall that challenges North Carolina's congressional map, drawn by the GOP-led state Legislature, as being allegedly illegally gerrymandered to disfavor Democrats.

Government

September 07, 2022, 3:22 PM