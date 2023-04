News From Law.com

Is counsel entitled to attorney fees and costs from an underlying $2.23 million settlement fund related to unpaid oil and gas royalties that he helped negotiate on behalf of unknown heirs who never entered into a contractual relationship with the lawyer? Or was West Virginia one of the lone states that did not recognize the common fund doctrine in a modern era, the state high court sought to answer.

April 28, 2023, 5:14 PM

