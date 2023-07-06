New Suit

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, seeks a judgment declaring whether State Farm has a duty to defend or indemnify Daniel Weston in an underlying personal injury action. According to the suit, Weston stole his mother and the insureds car while she was in a different state and there is doubt with whether State Farm's obligations arise under the policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00493, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Weston et al.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 3:58 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

Daniel Weston

Jeffrey Rose

Patricia Weston

Progressive Select Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute