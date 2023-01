New Suit

State Farm Insurance, as subrogee of Vincent Catagnus, sued the federal government and Johannes Jarkowsky Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Gluck & Allen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00293, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States Of America et al.