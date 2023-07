New Suit - Subrogation

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. sued the U.S. government on Thursday in California Northern District Court over an insurance dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Clerkin, Sinclair & Mahfouz, accuses a USPS employee of negligently causing a car accident with a State Farm subscriber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03599, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States of America.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clerkin & Sinclair & Mahfouz, LLP

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct