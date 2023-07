New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. sued the U.S. government on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought by Benson Legal, pursues claims that a USPS employee negligently caused a motor vehicle collision with a State Farm subscriber. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05540, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States Of America.

July 11, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Grotefeld Hoffman LLP

defendants

United States Of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision