New Suit - Personal Injury

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, as subrogee of Maray Paniagua Ortiz, sued the U.S. government on Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Offices of Ronald W. Parnell, contends that the defendant failed to pay a settlement action for an underlying personal injury claim involving a motor vehicle collision between Ortiz and a vehicle driven by a Department of Justice employee. The case is 1:23-cv-02996, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States of America.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Office Of Ronald W. Parnell

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision