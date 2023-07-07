State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, as subrogee of Maray Paniagua Ortiz, sued the U.S. government on Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Offices of Ronald W. Parnell, contends that the defendant failed to pay a settlement action for an underlying personal injury claim involving a motor vehicle collision between Ortiz and a vehicle driven by a Department of Justice employee. The case is 1:23-cv-02996, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States of America.
Insurance
July 07, 2023, 4:49 AM