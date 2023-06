New Suit

State Farm Insurance filed a subrogation lawsuit against the United States of America Thursday in California Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Clerkin, Sinclair & Mahfouz, seeks to recover over $13,000 arising from an incident involving an employee of the U.S. Army crashing into a parked car. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02942, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States of America.

June 15, 2023, 1:08 PM

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Clerkin & Sinclair & Mahfouz, LLP

United States of America

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct