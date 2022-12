New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued the U.S. government Thursday in Wisconsin Western District Court in connection with a 2021 vehicle collision. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Kevin T. Roach, alleges that the incident was due to negligence by an employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and seeks to recoup insurance payments. The case is 3:22-cv-00735, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. United States of America.