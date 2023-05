Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, William Smith and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Casten & Pearce on behalf of State Farm Insurance, arises from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 1:23-cv-00670, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Smith et al.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendants

Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Through The Department of Health and Human Services

Equian, LLC

James M Wilkerson

Natchitoches Parish Hospital Service District

Nes Louisiana, Inc.

The Elevance Health Companies, Inc.

William Smith

defendant counsels

U S Attorneys Office (shv)

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement