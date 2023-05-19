State Farm filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Michigan Pain Management, Dearborn Pain Specialists and other defendants on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Katten Muchin Rosenman, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11191, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Padula et al.
Insurance
May 19, 2023, 4:29 PM