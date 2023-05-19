New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Michigan Pain Management, Dearborn Pain Specialists and other defendants on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Katten Muchin Rosenman, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11191, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Padula et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

defendants

Albert Jerome, D.C.

Dearborn Pain Specialists, PLLC

Elias Goldstein, D.C.

Frances Madden, M.D.

George Ibraheim, D.O.

James Padula, D.O.

John Maffia

Laboratory Specialists of Michigan, LLC, MI

Michigan Pain Management, PLLC

Mustafa Shukr, M.D.

Pavan Tankha, D.O.

Sterling Heights Pain Management, PLC

Tessy Jenkins, M.D.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims