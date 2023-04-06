New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Armando Mosqueda, Edward Mosqueda and Jiovanni Ferguson on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson & Guslani, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00539, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Mosqueda et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson...

Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani LLP

defendants

Armando Mosqueda

Edward Mosqueda

Jiovanni Ferguson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute