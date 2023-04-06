State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Armando Mosqueda, Edward Mosqueda and Jiovanni Ferguson on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson & Guslani, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00539, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Mosqueda et al.
Insurance
April 06, 2023, 8:28 PM