New Suit

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case seeks to declare whether an issued commercial automobile insurance policy requires State Farm to defend and indemnify Siesta Pebble Inc., a swimming pool finishing and remodeling company, in an underlying personal injury action brought by Jeffrey Lampila. The suit was brought by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00342, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Lampila et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

Jeffrey Lampila

Siesta Pebble, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute